‘ജീവിത വിജയത്തിന് ഖുർആൻ’ ക്യാമ്പയിൻ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
‘ജീവിത വിജയത്തിന് ഖുർആൻ’ ക്യാമ്പയിൻ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Friends Study Circle Quran Campaign
മനാമ: ‘ജീവിത വിജയത്തിന് ഖുർആൻ’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിൽ ഒക്ടോബർ 15 മുതൽ നവംബർ 20 വരെ ഫ്രൻഡ്സ് സ്റ്റഡി സർക്കിൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ക്യാമ്പയിൻ്റെ പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം ഈസ ടൗൺ മസ്ജിദ് സബീക്ക അൽ അൻസാരി ഇമാമും പ്രശസ്ത പണ്ഡിതനുമായ ശൈഖ് ഇബ്രാഹിം അൽഹാദി പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു. ക്യാമ്പയിൻ ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ ജമാൽ നദ്വി പോസ്റ്റർ ഏറ്റു വാങ്ങി.
ആക്റ്റിങ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സഈദ് റമദാൻ നദ്വി, ക്യാമ്പയിൻ കൺ വീനർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാജി, കേന്ദ്രസമിതി അംഗം മൂസ കെ ഹസൻ, ശാഹുൽ ഹമീദ്, അഹ്മദ് യാസീൻ യാസീൻ എന്നിവരും ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story