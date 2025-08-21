Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 21 Aug 2025 9:06 AM IST
    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 12ന്

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 12ന്
    ​മ​നാ​മ: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല (ഫാ​റ്റ്) ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 12ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 11മു​ത​ൽ സെ​ല്ലാ​ക്, ബീ​ച് ബേ ​റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ നടക്കും. ഇ​തി​നു മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യു​ള്ള ഫ്ലെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന ക​ർ​മ​വും കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ വി​ത​ര​ണ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​വും ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റോ​ബി ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നി​ൽ പാ​ല​യി​ൽ, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ബ്ല​സ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, മാ​ത്യു പാ​ലി​യേ​ക്ക​ര, ജോ​ബി​ൻ ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, വി​നോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ, ടോ​ബി മാ​ത്യു, നി​തി​ൻ സോ​മ​നാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​.

