Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 4 April 2025 10:04 AM IST
    date_range 4 April 2025 10:04 AM IST

    ക​ല്ലേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ല്ലേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഈ​ദ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ്നേ​ഹ​സം​ഗ​മം സ​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​നാ​മ ഹാ​പ്പി ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബ​ഷീ​ർ പി, ​ഗി​രീ​ഷ് ക​ല്ലേ​രി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ബി​ജു​കു​മാ​ർ, എം.​കെ ഷി​ജി​ൽ, സു​ധീ​ഷ് കെ, ​ഷി​ജി​ത്ത്, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ടി ​എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ ന​ൽ​കി. വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain News
