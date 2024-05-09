വെള്ളി, ശനി; സനാബിസിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ്​ ഖലീഫ റോഡ്​ അടച്ചിടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
വെള്ളി, ശനി; സനാബിസിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Friday and Saturday; Shaikh Khalifa Road to Sanabis will be closed
മനാമ: സീവേജ് വാട്ടർ പൈപ്പ് ലൈൻ അടിയന്തര അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾ നടത്തുന്നതിനാൽ സനാബിസിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് പൊതുമരാമത്ത് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലാണ് റോഡ് പൂർണമായും അടച്ചിടുന്നത്. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ സമാന്തര റോഡുകളിലേക്ക് ഗതാഗതം തിരിച്ചുവിടുകയും ചെയ്യും.
