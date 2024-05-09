Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    വെള്ളി, ശനി; സനാബിസിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ്​ ഖലീഫ റോഡ്​ അടച്ചിടും

    മനാമ: സീവേജ്​ വാട്ടർ പൈപ്പ്​ ലൈൻ അടിയന്തര അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾ നടത്തുന്നതിനാൽ സനാബിസിലേക്കുള്ള ​ശൈഖ്​ ഖലീഫ റോഡ് അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന്​ പൊതുമരാമത്ത്​ ​ മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

    വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലാണ്​ റോഡ്​ പൂർണമായും അടച്ചിടുന്നത്. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ സമാന്തര റോഡുകളിലേക്ക്​ ഗതാഗതം തിരിച്ചുവിടുകയും ചെയ്യും.

    TAGS:manama
    News Summary - Friday and Saturday; Shaikh Khalifa Road to Sanabis will be closed
