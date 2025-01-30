Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:11 PM IST

    ബി.​കെ.​കെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    ബി.​കെ.​കെ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ കു​ടും​ബം ( ബി.​കെ.​കെ) അ​ൽ​ഹി​ലാ​ൽ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്, നാ​ളെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ദി​ലി​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ പ​തി​നൊ​ന്ന​ര വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ര​ക്ത പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യും ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ കാ​ണാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബി.​കെ.​കെ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​നൂ​പ് അ​ഷ​റ​ഫും പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​പി. ബെ​ന്നി​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Free medical campBahrain News
