Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 3:47 AM GMT

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    Medical Camp
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​നാ​മ: വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഫോ​റം അ​ൽ​ഹി​ലാ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് വ​നി​ത ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് എ​ട്ടി​ന് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പും മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹീ​ലി​ങ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വ​നി​ത അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക. 36108851, 38065403.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:women's dayBahrain NewsFree Medical Camp
    News Summary - Free medical camp
