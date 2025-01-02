Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 8:19 PM IST
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 8:19 PM IST

    പതിനാലാം വാർഷികം; ലുലു റാംലി മാളിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വമ്പിച്ച ഓഫർ

    പതിനാലാം വാർഷികം; ലുലു റാംലി മാളിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വമ്പിച്ച ഓഫർ
    മനാമ: പതിനാലാം വാർഷികത്തോടനുബന്​ധിച്ച്​ അയ്യായിരത്തിലേറെ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾക്ക്​ ഓഫറുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച്​ ലുലു ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ്​, റാംലി മാൾ.

    ജനുവരി മൂന്നിനാണ്​ ഈ പ്രമോഷനുകൾ ലഭ്യമാവുക. ഗാർമെന്‍റ്​സ്​, ഫുട്​വേർ, ലേഡീസ്​ ബാഗ്​, ബേബി അക്സസറീസ്​ എന്നിവയിൽ 33ശതമാനം ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട് ലഭിക്കും​.വാഷിംഗ് ​മെഷീനുകൾക്ക്​ 15% ഫ്ലാറ്റ്​ ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടുണ്ട്​.കുക്കിംഗ്​ പോട്സ്​, ഫ്രൈയേഴ്​സ്​, പാൻസ്​, വാക്വം ബോട്ടിൽ, ഫ്ലാക്സ്​ എന്നിവക്ക്​ ഹാപ്പിനസ്​ ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട്​ 25% ലഭ്യമാണ്. ബിഗ്​ ബ്രാൻഡ്​ ടോയ്​സുകൾക്ക്​ 80 ശതമാനം വരെ ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട് ലഭിക്കും​

    TAGS:Lulu MallBahrain News
    News Summary - Fourteenth Anniversary; Huge offer on Friday at Ramli Lulu Mall
