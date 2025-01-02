പതിനാലാം വാർഷികം; ലുലു റാംലി മാളിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വമ്പിച്ച ഓഫർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 8:19 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 8:19 PM IST
പതിനാലാം വാർഷികം; ലുലു റാംലി മാളിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വമ്പിച്ച ഓഫർtext_fields
News Summary - Fourteenth Anniversary; Huge offer on Friday at Ramli Lulu Mall
മനാമ: പതിനാലാം വാർഷികത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് അയ്യായിരത്തിലേറെ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾക്ക് ഓഫറുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ലുലു ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ്, റാംലി മാൾ.
ജനുവരി മൂന്നിനാണ് ഈ പ്രമോഷനുകൾ ലഭ്യമാവുക. ഗാർമെന്റ്സ്, ഫുട്വേർ, ലേഡീസ് ബാഗ്, ബേബി അക്സസറീസ് എന്നിവയിൽ 33ശതമാനം ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട് ലഭിക്കും.വാഷിംഗ് മെഷീനുകൾക്ക് 15% ഫ്ലാറ്റ് ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടുണ്ട്.കുക്കിംഗ് പോട്സ്, ഫ്രൈയേഴ്സ്, പാൻസ്, വാക്വം ബോട്ടിൽ, ഫ്ലാക്സ് എന്നിവക്ക് ഹാപ്പിനസ് ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട് 25% ലഭ്യമാണ്. ബിഗ് ബ്രാൻഡ് ടോയ്സുകൾക്ക് 80 ശതമാനം വരെ ഡിസ്കൗണ്ട് ലഭിക്കും
