Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2026 2:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2026 2:36 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബ്ബാസ് നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബ്ബാസ് നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പറും കോഴിക്കോട് കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിയുമായ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബാസ് (56) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഗുദൈബിയയിലെ വിക്ടറി സ്പോർട്സ് ഉടമയാണ്. ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബിന്‍റെ അസി. സെക്രട്ടറി സ്ഥാനം വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: സജിത അബ്ബാസ്. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഇർഫാൻ, മുഹമ്മദ് റാഹിൽ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തു വരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:passes awayindian club
    News Summary - Former Indian Club executive member Abdullakutty Abbas passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X