ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബ്ബാസ് നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2026 2:36 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2026 2:36 PM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പർ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബ്ബാസ് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former Indian Club executive member Abdullakutty Abbas passes away
മനാമ: ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബ് മുൻ എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് മെമ്പറും കോഴിക്കോട് കൊയിലാണ്ടി സ്വദേശിയുമായ അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടി അബാസ് (56) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഗുദൈബിയയിലെ വിക്ടറി സ്പോർട്സ് ഉടമയാണ്. ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്ലബിന്റെ അസി. സെക്രട്ടറി സ്ഥാനം വഹിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: സജിത അബ്ബാസ്. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഇർഫാൻ, മുഹമ്മദ് റാഹിൽ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ചെയ്തു വരുന്നു.
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