Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 1:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 1:58 PM IST
News Summary - Former expatriate in Bahrain passes away in his homeland
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കണ്ണൂർ വളപട്ടണം സ്വദേശിയുമായ മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫി (63) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മനാമ സൂക്കിൽ ഏറെ നാൾ കച്ചവടസ്ഥാപനം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം 30 വർഷത്തോളം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.
അഞ്ചുവർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസം മതിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. ഭാര്യ: ഫർസാന. മക്കൾ: സഹ്വ, ഹിബ, തനാസ. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫൈസൽ, അഷ്കർ, ഷകീൽ.
