    date_range 19 Nov 2025 1:58 PM IST
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 1:58 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ വ​ള​പ​ട്ട​ണം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി (63) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​നാ​മ സൂ​ക്കി​ൽ ഏ​റെ നാ​ൾ ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​സ്ഥാ​പ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം 30 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഫ​ർ​സാ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ഹ്വ, ഹി​ബ, ത​നാ​സ. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, അ​ഷ്ക​ർ, ഷ​കീ​ൽ.

    TAGS:passes awayBahrainFormer expatriatehomeland
    News Summary - Former expatriate in Bahrain passes away in his homeland
