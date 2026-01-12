Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    12 Jan 2026 11:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 11:37 AM IST

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ന്തോ​ണി തോ​മ​സ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​രി​ങ്ങാ​ല​ക്കു​ട ഊ​ര​കം തെ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ കൊ​ട​ക​ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ അ​ന്തോ​ണി തോ​മ​സ് (89) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​വാ​ലി ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​ര്യ: കൊ​ച്ചു ത്രേ​സ്യ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സി​ന്റോ, സി​ജോ (ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), സി​നോ​ജ്, സി​മി, സി​നി. സം​സ്കാ​ര ക​ർ​മം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ല് മ​ണി​ക്ക് ഊ​ര​കം ​സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ സെ​മി​ത്തേ​രി​യി​ൽ.

