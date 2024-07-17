Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT

    ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആസാദ് (തമ്പി ഇക്ക) 

    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ആറാട്ടുപുഴ മൂർത്തിക്കാട്ടിൽ ആസാദ് (തമ്പി ഇക്ക 55) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. 20 വർഷത്തോളം ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.

    നാലുവർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. ഭാര്യ: ഷക്കീല. മക്കൾ: അബീസ്, അൻവർ, അനസ്.

    ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് നാലു മണിക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറേ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obit news
    News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate passed away in Alappuzha
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick