ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2024 10:06 AM GMT
ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate passed away in Alappuzha
നാലുവർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. ഭാര്യ: ഷക്കീല. മക്കൾ: അബീസ്, അൻവർ, അനസ്.
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ആലപ്പുഴ ആറാട്ടുപുഴ മൂർത്തിക്കാട്ടിൽ ആസാദ് (തമ്പി ഇക്ക 55) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. 20 വർഷത്തോളം ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു.
ഖബറടക്കം ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് നാലു മണിക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറേ ജുമാമസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.
