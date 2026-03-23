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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2026 12:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2026 12:35 PM IST

    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി ഫൈസൽ ഹാജി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് കെ.എം.സി.സി
    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി ഫൈസൽ ഹാജി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ഫൈസൽ ഹാജി

    മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ മുൻ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ഷരീഫ് വില്ല്യാപ്പള്ളിയുടെ സഹോദരനുമായ ഫൈസൽ ഹാജി (61) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി ഭാര്യ: റംല. മക്കൾ: ഫെമിന, ഫസ്മീർ (ഖുവൈത്ത്) ഫായിസ്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഉബൈദ്, സിറാജ്, റാബിത്ത്, തൽഹത്ത്, ജാസ്മിൻ, നജ്മ.

    പരേതന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ബഹ്‌റൈൻ സംസ്ഥാന കമ്മിറ്റി, കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി, കുറ്റ്യാടി മണ്ഡലം വില്ല്യാപ്പള്ളി മുസ്ലിം ജമാഅത് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ എന്നിവർ അനുശോചിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
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