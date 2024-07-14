Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 July 2024
14 July 2024
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate executed in country
മനാമ: ദീർഘകാലം ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നയാൾ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. വടകര ചെമ്മരത്തൂർ ചെറുശ്ശേരി റോഡ് സിന്ദൂരം, കണ്ടോത്ത് മീത്തൽ രാമകൃഷ്ണൻ (60) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. ഭാര്യ: സിന്ധു, മക്കൾ: നിഖില, അക്ഷയ്, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഷൈല, രാജീവൻ, ഗിരീഷ് ബാബു, വത്സൻ, നന്ദൻ, ജിജു.
