Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:37 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Rakrishnan
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. വ​ട​ക​ര ചെ​മ്മ​ര​ത്തൂ​ർ ചെ​റു​ശ്ശേ​രി റോ​ഡ് സി​ന്ദൂ​രം, ക​ണ്ടോ​ത്ത് മീ​ത്ത​ൽ രാ​മ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (60) ആ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സി​ന്ധു, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​ഖി​ല, അ​ക്ഷ​യ്, സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ഷൈ​ല, രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ, ഗി​രീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, വ​ത്സ​ൻ, ന​ന്ദ​ൻ, ജി​ജു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate executed in country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick