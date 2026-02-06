Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 2:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 2:05 PM IST
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate dies in the country
മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി വടകര തീക്കുനി സ്വദേശി പൂമംഗലത്ത് കരീം (62) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
40 വർഷത്തോളമായി മനാമയിൽ പച്ചക്കറി ബിസിനസ് നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. ആറ് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. നാല് മക്കളുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: റംല.
