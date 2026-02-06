Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 2:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 2:05 PM IST

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ക​രീം

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​ട​ക​ര തീ​ക്കു​നി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൂ​മം​ഗ​ല​ത്ത് ക​രീം (62) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    40 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ പ​ച്ച​ക്ക​റി ബി​സി​ന​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​റ് മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. നാ​ല് മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. ഭാ​ര്യ: റം​ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:diescountrygulfFormer Bahraini expatriate
    News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate dies in the country
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X