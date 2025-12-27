Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 10:45 AM IST
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 10:45 AM IST

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി തി​രൂ​ർ ത​ട്ടാ​ൻ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം (66) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​ൽ റെ​ഡി​മെ​യ്ഡ് ഷോ​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സൂ​ഖ് കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സേ​വ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​റ​ച്ചു കാ​ല​മാ​യി രോ​ഗാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: മൈ​മൂ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ശം​ലീ​ൽ, ശൈ​മ റോ​സ്ന, ഷു​ഹൈ​ബ് (ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ) യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​ണ്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫാ​യി​സ, നാ​ഷാ​ദ്, ശ​ബ്‌​നം (ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ).

    TAGS:Death NewsFormer Bahraini expatriateBahraini expatriategulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate dies in the country
