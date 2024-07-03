Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:51 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2024 6:51 AM GMT
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate died in calicut
35 വർഷം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. രണ്ടുവർഷം മുമ്പാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. ഭർത്താവ്: പരേതനായ പക്കർ. മകൾ: ആയിശബി. സഹോദരൻ: അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ (കോയമോൻ). മരുമകൻ: മൊയ്തീൻ കോയ (മൊയ്യൻ).
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് വെള്ളയിൽ പണിക്കർ റോഡ് കരിയൽ ഹൗസിൽ സുഹറാബി (67) നിര്യാതയായി.
