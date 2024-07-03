Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    3 July 2024 6:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    3 July 2024 6:51 AM GMT

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    മു​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    സു​ഹ​റാ​ബി

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വെ​ള്ള​യി​ൽ പ​ണി​ക്ക​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​രി​യ​ൽ ഹൗ​സി​ൽ സു​ഹ​റാ​ബി (67) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി.

    35 വ​ർ​ഷം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ പ​ക്ക​ർ. മ​ക​ൾ: ആ​യി​ശ​ബി. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ (കോ​യ​മോ​ൻ). മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ കോ​യ (മൊ​യ്യ​ൻ).

    obitnews
    Former Bahraini expatriate died in calicut
