Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2025 5:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2025 5:46 PM IST

    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അബ്ദുൽ സലാം

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി തിരൂർ തട്ടാൻ പറമ്പിൽ അബ്ദുൽ സലാം (66) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മുഹറഖിൽ റെഡിമെയ്ഡ് ഷോപ് നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഫ്രൻഡ്‌സ് സോഷ്യൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം സൂഖ് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചുള്ള സാമൂഹിക, സേവന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു.

    കുറച്ചുകാലമായി രോഗാവസ്ഥയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മൈമൂന. മക്കൾ: ശംലീൽ, ശൈമ റോസ്ന, ഷുഹൈബ് (ബഹ്‌റൈൻ) യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രവർത്തകനാണ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫായിസ, നാഷാദ്, ശബ്‌നം (ബഹ്‌റൈൻ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Friends Social AssociationTirur native deathBahraini expatriateObituary
    News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X