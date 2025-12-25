Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 25 Dec 2025 5:46 PM IST
Updated On 25 Dec 2025 5:46 PM IST
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Bahraini expatriate died
മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി തിരൂർ തട്ടാൻ പറമ്പിൽ അബ്ദുൽ സലാം (66) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം മുഹറഖിൽ റെഡിമെയ്ഡ് ഷോപ് നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഫ്രൻഡ്സ് സോഷ്യൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം സൂഖ് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ചുള്ള സാമൂഹിക, സേവന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു.
കുറച്ചുകാലമായി രോഗാവസ്ഥയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മൈമൂന. മക്കൾ: ശംലീൽ, ശൈമ റോസ്ന, ഷുഹൈബ് (ബഹ്റൈൻ) യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രവർത്തകനാണ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ഫായിസ, നാഷാദ്, ശബ്നം (ബഹ്റൈൻ).
