Posted Ondate_range 17 Jan 2024 4:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jan 2024 4:27 AM GMT
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Food was distributed to Lights of Kindness workers.
മനാമ: പൊങ്കൽ ആഘോഷങ്ങളോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് മനാമയിലെ കുറഞ്ഞ വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഭക്ഷണവും മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങളും വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
സഈദ് ഹനീഫ്, ആദം ഇബ്രാഹിം തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
