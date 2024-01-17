Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    17 Jan 2024 4:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2024 4:27 AM GMT

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു


    മ​നാ​മ: പൊ​ങ്ക​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സ​ഈ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ആ​ദം ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:food distributionBahrain NewsLight of Kindness
    News Summary - Food was distributed to Lights of Kindness workers.
