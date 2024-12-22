Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 12:02 PM IST
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 12:02 PM IST

    ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    വോ​യ്​​സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: 53ാമ​ത് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡേ​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വോ​യ്​​സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബു​ദ​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ട് ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ തു​ച്ഛ​മാ​യ വേ​ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന 113 ഓ​ളം വ​രു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ഷി​ജി​ൻ ആ​റു​മാ​ഡി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ർ​മി​ൾ, ചാ​രി​റ്റി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ പ്ര​വീ​ൺ കു​മാ​ർ, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ റ​കി​ൽ, സ​നോ​ജ്, മോ​ഹ​ൻ ദാ​സ്, ജി​തി​ൻ, സ​ജീ​ഷ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ റെ​ജീ​ന ഷി​ജി​ൻ, ലേ​ഡീ​സ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ആ​യ ര​ജു​ദാ​സ്, ജോ​വാ​ൻ​സ് മ​രി​യ, ശാ​മി​ല എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    News Summary - Food distributed in labor camps
