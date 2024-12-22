Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 Dec 2024 12:02 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Dec 2024 12:02 PM IST
ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Food distributed in labor camps
മനാമ: 53ാമത് ബഹ്റൈൻ നാഷനൽ ഡേയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വോയ്സ് ഓഫ് ബഹ്റൈൻ ബുദയയിലുള്ള രണ്ട് ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ തുച്ഛമായ വേതനത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്ന 113 ഓളം വരുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ആഹാരം നൽകി.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷിജിൻ ആറുമാഡിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഷർമിൾ, ചാരിറ്റി കൺവീനർ പ്രവീൺ കുമാർ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് മെംബർമാരായ റകിൽ, സനോജ്, മോഹൻ ദാസ്, ജിതിൻ, സജീഷ്, ട്രഷറർ റെജീന ഷിജിൻ, ലേഡീസ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് മെംബർമാരായ ആയ രജുദാസ്, ജോവാൻസ് മരിയ, ശാമില എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
