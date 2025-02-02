Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Feb 2025 9:13 AM IST

    കാ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    car accident
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​യ കാ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ൽ. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ മാ​റ്റി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain Newscar accident
    News Summary - five native people injured in car accident
