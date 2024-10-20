Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    യ​മ​നി​ൽ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞുവെക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ഞ്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി

    മ​നാ​മ: യ​മ​നി​ൽ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞുവെക്കക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ഞ്ച് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സു​ര​ക്ഷാ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് മു​ത​ൽ യ​മ​നി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങാ​നി​ട​യാ​യ​ത്.

    അ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ യ​മ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​വ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് യ​മ​ൻ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും ക്ഷേ​മ​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ നി​ല​വി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:YemenCitizensBahrain News
    News Summary - Five Bahrainis detained in Yemen returned
