Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:59 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:59 AM GMT

    ക​ട​ൽ​തീ​രം വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി ഫി​ഷി​ങ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ

    beach cleaning
    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഷോ​ർ ആം​ഗ്ലെ​ർ​സ് ക​ട​ൽ​തീ​രം വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഫി​ഷി​ങ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ബി.​എ​സ്.​എ (ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഷോ​ർ ആം​ഗ്ലെ​ർ​സ്) നു​റാ​ന ഐ​ല​ൻ​ഡ് ബീ​ച്ച് വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി. അ​ഡ്മി​ന്മാ​രാ​യ അ​രു​ൺ സേ​വ്യ​ർ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റാ​ഫി മ​ന്തു​രു​ത്തി, ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ കൂ​രി​യാ​ടാ​ൻ, നാ​സ​ർ റ്റെ​ക്സിം, ജോ​ബി​ൻ ജോ​ൺ, അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:BeachCleaningBahrain News
    News Summary - Fishing group cleans up the beach
