Posted Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 1:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Dec 2024 1:09 PM IST
സംരക്ഷിത മേഖലയിൽ മത്സ്യബന്ധനം; പത്തുപേർക്ക് തടവുശിക്ഷtext_fields
മനാമ: സംരക്ഷിത മേഖലയിൽ മത്സ്യബന്ധനം നടത്തിയതിന് പത്തുപേർക്ക് 10 ദിവസത്തെ ജയിൽശിക്ഷ.
അനുമതിയില്ലാത്ത പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് ഇവർ ഞണ്ടുകളെ പിടികൂടാൻ ഗാർഗൂർ (മത്സ്യക്കെണി) ഉപയോഗിച്ചതിനാണ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്. 850 കിലോഗ്രാം ഞണ്ട് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
അന്വേഷണത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് പ്രതികളെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞതും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തതും. പ്രതികളെ വിചാരണക്കായി റഫർ ചെയ്തു. പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത ഞണ്ട് പൊതു ലേലത്തിൽ വിറ്റു.
