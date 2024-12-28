Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 1:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 1:09 PM IST

    സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​നം; പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ

    850 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ഞ​ണ്ട് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    Representation image
    മ​നാ​മ: സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് 10 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ ജ​യി​ൽ​ശി​ക്ഷ.

    അ​നു​മ​തി​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​വ​ർ ഞ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടാ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഗൂ​ർ (മ​ത്സ്യ​ക്കെ​ണി) ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​തി​നാ​ണ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. 850 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ഞ​ണ്ട് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തും ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​തും. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​യി റ​ഫ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു. പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത ഞ​ണ്ട് പൊ​തു ലേ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി​റ്റു.

    TAGS:fisheriesGulf Newsprotected area
    News Summary - Fisheries in Protected Areas; Ten people were sentenced to prison
