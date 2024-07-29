Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fire
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ സ്റ്റോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manama central marketBahrain News
    News Summary - Fire in Manama Central Market
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick