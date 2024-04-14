Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 April 2024
14 April 2024
ബുസൈതീനിലെ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Fire in Busaytin brought under control
മനാമ: ബുസൈതീനിലെ അൽസായ പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു വീട്ടിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. ആർക്കും പരിക്കോ ആളപായമോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല
