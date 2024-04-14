Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:15 AM GMT

    ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണവി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി

    മ​നാ​മ: ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ലെ അ​ൽ​സാ​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​​ക്കോ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല

    Bahrain News
