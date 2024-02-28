Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:32 AM GMT

    ബഹ്റൈനിലെ അ​റാ​ദിൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​റാ​ദി​ലെ ഒ​രു കാ​ർ​പെ​ന്‍റ​റി വ​ർ​ക്​​ഷോ​പ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​വി​വ​രം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​യു​ട​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്​ കു​തി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​ഴ്​ ഫ​യ​ർ എ​ൻ​ജി​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ 29 ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ശ്ര​മ​ഫ​ല​മാ​യി മ​റ്റി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ പ​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ത​ട​യാ​നും തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​നും സാ​ധി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsFire
