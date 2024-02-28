Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 4:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 4:32 AM GMT
ബഹ്റൈനിലെ അറാദിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തംtext_fields
News Summary - Fire in Bahrain
മനാമ: അറാദിലെ ഒരു കാർപെന്ററി വർക്ഷോപ്പിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. തീപിടിത്തവിവരം അറിഞ്ഞയുടൻ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് വിഭാഗം സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് കുതിച്ചെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. ഏഴ് ഫയർ എൻജിനുകളുടെ സഹായത്തോടെ 29 ജീവനക്കാരുടെ ശ്രമഫലമായി മറ്റിടങ്ങളിലേക്ക് പടരുന്നതിൽനിന്ന് തടയാനും തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കാനും സാധിച്ചു. ആർക്കും ആളപായമുണ്ടായിട്ടില്ലെന്നും സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് വിഭാഗം പറഞ്ഞു.
