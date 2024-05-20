Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    20 May 2024 7:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2024 7:23 AM GMT

    ബു​സൈ​​ത്തീനി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം​

    മനാ​മ: ബു​സൈ​ത്തീ​നി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ അ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. എ​യ​ർ​ക​ണ്ടീ​ഷ​ണ​റി​ലെ ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ടാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

