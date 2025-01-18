Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 3:07 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2025 3:07 PM IST
ഹൂറത്ത് ആലിയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - fire breaks out the building
മനാമ: ഹൂറത്ത് ആലിയിൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. താമസക്കെട്ടിടത്തിനാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസെത്തി താമസക്കാരെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ച് തീയണച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story