Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹൂ​റ​ത്ത് ആ​ലി​യി​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 3:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2025 3:07 PM IST

    ഹൂ​റ​ത്ത് ആ​ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൂ​റ​ത്ത് ആ​ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൂ​റ​ത്ത് ആ​ലി​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സെ​ത്തി താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulf news malayalamfire breaks
    News Summary - fire breaks out the building
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X