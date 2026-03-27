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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2026 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2026 10:56 AM IST

    ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ താമസകെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ആളുകളെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു, ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല

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    ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ താമസകെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം; ആളുകളെ ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു, ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല
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    മനാമ: ഹമദ് ടൗണിലുള്ള ഒരു താമസകെട്ടിടത്തിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സംഘം അണച്ചു.

    കെട്ടിടത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന താമസക്കാരെ സുരക്ഷിതമായി ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു. അപകടത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുകളില്ല. പ്രാഥമിക റിപ്പോർട്ട് പ്രകാരം, ഒരു ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ ഉപകരണത്തിൽ നിന്നാണ് തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായതെന്നാണ് വിവരം.

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