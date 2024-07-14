Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2024 1:54 AM GMT

    മ​നാ​മ ഈ​സ അ​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    മ​നാ​മ: ഈ​സ അ​ൽ ക​ബീ​ർ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കോ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at shops on Isa Al Kabir Road, Manama
