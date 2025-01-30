Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST

    മ​അ്മീ​റി​ലെ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    മ​അ്മീ​റി​ലെ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    മ​നാ​മ: മ​അ്മീ​റി​ലെ പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഗോ​ഡൗ​ണി​ൽ വ​ൻ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. 105 ഫ​യ​ർ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ​യും 13 ഫ​യ​ർ എ​ൻ​ജി​നു​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വി​ന്യ​സി​ച്ച​ത്.

    നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Fire BreakBahrain News
    News Summary - Fire breaks out at plastic goods warehouse
