Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    19 May 2024 1:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 1:50 AM GMT

    സ്‌​ക്രാ​പ്‌​യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Fire at scrapyard; People were shifted from that place
    മ​നാ​മ: സ്‌​ക്രാ​പ്‌​യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് 16 പേ​രെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സ​തേ​ൺ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഒ​രു സ്‌​ക്രാ​പ്‌​യാ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി മി​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​കം തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. വീ​ണ്ടും തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വെ​ള്ളം പ​മ്പ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Bahrain News Fire
