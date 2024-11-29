Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ക​ന​ത്ത പു​ക നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ടെ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ജ​നം പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

