Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2025 9:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2025 9:31 AM IST

    ഫെ​ഡ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    winners
    നി​ഷ കോ​ശി, സു​ബി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, ഡോ​ണി സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഫെ​ഡ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ 79ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നി​ഷ കോ​ശി, ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം സു​ബി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം ഡോ​ണി സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി. സ​ഹ​ൽ തൊ​ടു​പു​ഴ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക്വി​സ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റീ​വ്ൺ​സ​ൺ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​നി​ൽ ബാ​ബു, മെം​ബ​ർ​ഷി​പ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​യേ​ഷ് ജ​യ​ൻ, എ​ക്സി​ക്യു​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഐ​സ​ക് കെ.​വി, ജ​യ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മ​ത്സ​രം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewswinnersBahrain NewsOnline Quiz Competition
    News Summary - Fed Bahrain announces winners of online quiz competition
