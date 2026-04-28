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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഫെഡ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2026 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2026 11:35 AM IST

    ഫെഡ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ യാത്രയപ്പ് നൽകി

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    ഫെഡ് അംഗം മനോജിനും ഭാര്യ സുമിക്കും നൽകിയ യാത്രയപ്പ് ചടങ്ങ്

    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈനിലെ എറണാകുളം നിവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഫെഡ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ 34 വർഷത്തെ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം മതിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ഫെഡ് അംഗം മനോജിനും ഭാര്യ സുമിക്കും യാത്രയപ്പ് നൽകി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് സ്റ്റീവെൻസൺ മെൻഡെസ്, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സുനിൽ ബാബു എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് ഫെഡിന്റെ സ്നേഹോപഹാരം കൈമാറി. വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡെന്നി ജെയിംസ്, കോർ കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയർമാൻ റോയ് സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗമായ കാർലിൻ ക്രിസ്റ്റോഫർ, മുൻ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ജയരാജ് എന്നിവർ യാത്രയപ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

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    TAGS:newsFarewellBahrain
    News Summary - FED Bahrain accords farewell.
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