Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    22 Jan 2025 12:21 PM IST
    22 Jan 2025 12:21 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ വ​നി​താ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യാ​യിഫാ​തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ വ​നി​താ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യാ​യിഫാ​തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി
    ഫാ​തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ വ​നി​താ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യാ​യി ഫാ​തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച് ബി.​എ​സ്.​ബി.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് എ​ത്തു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ വ​നി​ത​യെ​ന്ന ഖ്യാ​തി​യാ​ണ് ഫാ​തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി​ക്കു​ള്ള​ത്.

    ബി.​എ​സ്.​ബി​യു​ടെ ചീ​ഫ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ട​ല​വാ​യി ഫാ​ത്തി​മ അ​ൽ​അ​ല​വി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ബാ​ങ്ക് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:islamic bankFathima Al Alavi
    News Summary - fathima Al Alavi, the first female CEO of Bahrain Islamic Bank
