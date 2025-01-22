Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Jan 2025 12:21 AM IST
22 Jan 2025 12:21 AM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ ഇസ്ലാമിക് ബാങ്കിന്റെ ആദ്യ വനിതാ സി.ഇ.ഒയായിഫാതിമ അൽഅലവിtext_fields
News Summary - fathima Al Alavi, the first female CEO of Bahrain Islamic Bank
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ ഇസ്ലാമിക് ബാങ്കിന്റെ ആദ്യ വനിതാ സി.ഇ.ഒയായി ഫാതിമ അൽഅലവിയെ നിയമിച്ച് ബി.എസ്.ബി.
ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഇസ്ലാമിക് ബാങ്കിങ് മേഖലയിൽ സി.ഇ.ഒ സ്ഥാനത്ത് എത്തുന്ന ആദ്യ വനിതയെന്ന ഖ്യാതിയാണ് ഫാതിമ അൽഅലവിക്കുള്ളത്.
ബി.എസ്.ബിയുടെ ചീഫ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടലവായി ഫാത്തിമ അൽഅലവിയെ നിയമിച്ചതിൽ സന്തോഷമുണ്ടെന്ന് ബാങ്ക് ചെയർമാൻ സയ്യിദ് ഖാലിദ് അബ്ദുൾ റഹ്മാൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
