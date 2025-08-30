Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 9:49 AM IST

    ഐ.സി.എഫ് ഉംറ സംഘത്തിന് യാത്രയയപ്പ്

    icf bahrain
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ്) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള റ​ബീ​ഉ​ൽ അ​വ്വ​ൽ സീ​സ​ണി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ ഉം​റ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന് മ​നാ​മ​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ല​ത്വീ​ഫി, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ചെ​റു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, അ​ഷ്ഫാ​ഖ് മ​ണി​യൂ​ർ, ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ൽ വേ​ങ്ങ​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഉം​റ സ​ർ​വി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​ത്ത​സം​ഘം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 25, ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 16 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​തി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:FarewellicfBahrain NewsUmrah teamICF BAHRAIN
    News Summary - Farewell to the ICF Umrah team
