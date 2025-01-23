Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 1:45 PM IST
    date_range 23 Jan 2025 1:45 PM IST

    ത​ണ​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    ത​ണ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ബി​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ത​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ജീ​വി​തം തു​ട​രാ​നാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ലേക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം ബ്യൂ​റോ ചീ​ഫ് ബി​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സി​ന് ത​ണ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ത​ണ​ലി​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മം പ​ത്രം ഏ​റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും അ​തി​ൽ ബി​നീ​ഷി​ന്റെ പ​ങ്ക് തി​ക​ച്ചും ശ്ലാ​ഘ​നീ​യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും ത​ണ​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ജീ​ബ് മാ​ഹി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ യു.​കെ. ബാ​ല​ൻ, ചീ​ഫ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ റ​ഷീ​ദ് മാ​ഹി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി

