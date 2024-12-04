Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    4 Dec 2024 5:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Dec 2024 5:50 AM GMT

    ഫാ​മി​ലി പി​ക്‌​നി​ക് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Family picnic
    എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് വെ​ൽ​നെ​സ് ഫോ​റം ഫാ​മി​ലി പി​ക്‌​നി​ക്

    മ​നാ​മ: എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് വെ​ൽ​നെ​സ് ഫോ​റം അ​ദാ​രി പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഫാ​മി​ലി പി​ക്‌​നി​ക് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മ​ട​ക്കം മു​ന്നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വ​ടം​വ​ലി, ക​സേ​ര​ക​ളി, ഓ​ട്ട​മ​ത്സ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി കാ​യി​ക​യി​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ ഡി., ​ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്ത് എം.​എ​സ്, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഓ​മ​ന​ക്കു​ട്ട​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Family picnicBahrain News
