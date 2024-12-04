Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Dec 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Dec 2024 5:50 AM GMT
ഫാമിലി പിക്നിക് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
മനാമ: എസ്.എൻ.സി.എസ് വെൽനെസ് ഫോറം അദാരി പാർക്കിൽ ഫാമിലി പിക്നിക് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. മുതിർന്നവരും കുട്ടികളുമടക്കം മുന്നൂറോളം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
വടംവലി, കസേരകളി, ഓട്ടമത്സരം തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി കായികയിനങ്ങൾ പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി നടന്നു. ചെയർമാൻ കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ ഡി., ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ശ്രീകാന്ത് എം.എസ്, പ്രോഗ്രാം കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ഓമനക്കുട്ടൻ എന്നിവർ പരിപാടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
