Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2025 8:07 AM IST

    കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി മേ​യ്ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി മേ​യ്ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: മേ​യ് ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ചാ​രി​റ്റി വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സി​ത്ര​യി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം മേ​യ്ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​ജി​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ, മോ​നി ഒ​ടി​ക്ക​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ, ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ, മ​ണി​ക്കു​ട്ട​ൻ, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് മ​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പാ​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

