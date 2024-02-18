Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവ്യാ​ജ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 5:03 AM GMT

    വ്യാ​ജ പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്: ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന് മൂ​ന്നു വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    jail
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: വ്യാ​ജ പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന് സു​പ്രീം ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ അ​പ്പീ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി മൂ​ന്നു വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. ശി​ക്ഷ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം പ്ര​തി​യെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തും.

    കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് കോ​സ്​​വേ വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ വ്യാ​ജ പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​മാ​യി വ​ന്ന​ത്. പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് വ്യാ​ജ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന വാ​ദം കോ​ട​തി അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ല്ല. ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് നാ​ഷ​നാ​ലി​റ്റി പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് താ​മ​സ കാ​ര്യാ​ല​യം അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:canadian citizenFake Passport
    News Summary - Fake passport: Canadian citizen jailed for three years
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X