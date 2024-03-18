Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    18 March 2024
    18 March 2024

    സോ​മാ​ലി​യ​യി​ലെ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ സ്​​ഫോ​ട​ന​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: സോ​മാ​ലി​യ​യി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ സ്​​​ഫോ​ട​​ന​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചു. സോ​മാ​ലി​യ​യി​ൽ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​വും ശാ​ന്തി​യും നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പൂ​ർ​ണ പി​ന്തു​ണ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മ​ത​ശാ​സ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ത്ത​രം തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്നും ഇ​വ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ലു​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സോ​മാ​ലി​യ​ക്ക്​ സാ​ധി​ക്ക​​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്നും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ​പ്ര​സ്​​താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    News Summary - Extremism in Somalia The explosion Bahrain Condemned
