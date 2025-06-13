Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 10:02 AM IST

    കടുത്ത ചൂട്; താ​പ​നി​ല 45 ഡി​ഗ്രി

    കടുത്ത ചൂട്; താ​പ​നി​ല 45 ഡി​ഗ്രി
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല 45 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സ് വ​രെ ഉ​യ​രാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത. വേ​ന​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലം വ​ള​രെ ചൂ​ടു​ള്ള​താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ പു​റ​ത്ത് സ​മ​യം ചെ​ല​വ​ഴി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ലാം​ശം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും വെ​യി​ൽ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കു​ക​യും വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു.



    TAGS:Gulf NewsHigh Temperatureextreme heat
