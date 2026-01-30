ബോഡി ബിൽഡിങ്ങിൽ പ്രവാസി മലയാളിക്ക് ഗോൾഡ് മെഡൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST
30 Jan 2026 11:48 AM IST
ബോഡി ബിൽഡിങ്ങിൽ പ്രവാസി മലയാളിക്ക് ഗോൾഡ് മെഡൽtext_fields
News Summary - Expatriate Malayali wins gold medal in bodybuilding
മനാമ: ജനുവരി 11ന് തിരുവന്തപുരത്ത്വെച്ച് നടന്ന ബി.ബി.എഫ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ബോഡി ബിൽഡിങ് മത്സരത്തിൽ സീനിയർ 80 കിലോഗ്രാം വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ഒന്നാം സമ്മാനവും ഗോൾഡ് മെഡലും നേടി വിഭിജിത് വി.എം ശ്രദ്ധേയ നേട്ടം കൈവരിച്ചു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ അഞ്ച് വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിലെ റിഫയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ബി.ഇ ജിമ്മിൽ ട്രെയ്നറായി സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചു വരുന്ന വിഭിജിത്, തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ലയിലെ നേമം സ്വദേശിയാണ് ഭാര്യ ആതിര, മകൻ അയാൻ.
