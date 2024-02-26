Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 4:11 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്‍റെ നി​രോ​ധി​ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. നി​രോ​ധി​ത സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ് ദേ​ശീ​യ റ​വ​ന്യൂ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ക്രൈം ​യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സം​ഘം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. കൂ​ടാ​തെ, അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത ക‍യ​റ്റു​മ​തി​യി​ൽ നി​കു​തി​വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ​യും നി​കു​തി വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ക്രൈം ​യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രും ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 10ന് ​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsArrest
    News Summary - Expatriate arrested with prohibited items
