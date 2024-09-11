Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Sep 2024 4:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sep 2024 4:40 AM GMT

    ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ എ​ക്‌​സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ

    Exhibition
    ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന

    എ​ക്‌​സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ബ്ൻ അ​ൽ ഹൈ​തം ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ട് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി SPARKS-24 എ​ക്‌​സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഷ​ക്കി​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​സ്മി പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ല്ലാ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വി​വി​ധ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ടു​ക​ളും മോ​ഡ​ലു​ക​ളും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​ശം​സ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​പ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:ExhibitionBahrain NewsIbn Al Haitham Islamic School
