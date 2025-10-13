Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:01 AM IST

    എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് 2025

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് 2025
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ന​ന്ദ​ന സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, ആ​രോ​മ​ൽ മ​നോ​ജ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​ഥ​മ വോ​യി​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് നീ​റ്റു​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം നേ​ടി​യ ന​ന്ദ​ന സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, ആ​രോ​മ​ൽ മ​നോ​ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള മെ​മ​ന്റോ ഒ​രു​മ​യോ​ടെ ഒ​രോ​ണം വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി​ബി കു​ര്യ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:excellence awardBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Excellence Award 2025
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X