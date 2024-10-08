Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 9:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 9:16 AM GMT
മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ex-Bahrain Expatriate Passes Away
മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അങ്കമാലി സ്വദേശിയായ ജോണി പൗലോസാണ് (69) നിര്യാതനായത്. ദീർഘനാളായി അസുഖബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. ജി.ഡി.എൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ മോളി. മകൾ: ജോയ്സ് ജെഫിൻ.
മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അങ്കമാലി സ്വദേശിയായ ജോണി പൗലോസാണ് (69) നിര്യാതനായത്. ദീർഘനാളായി അസുഖബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. ജി.ഡി.എൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ മോളി. മകൾ: ജോയ്സ് ജെഫിൻ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story