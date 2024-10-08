Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 9:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 9:16 AM GMT

    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ജോണി പൗലോസ്

    മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അങ്കമാലി സ്വദേശിയായ ജോണി പൗലോസാണ് (69) നിര്യാതനായത്. ദീർഘനാളായി അസുഖബാധിതനായിരുന്നു. ജി.ഡി.എൻ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ മോളി. മകൾ: ജോയ്‌സ് ജെഫിൻ.


    TAGS:Obitury news
