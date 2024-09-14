Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 5:06 AM GMT
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 5:06 AM GMT

    യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ചാ​ൾ​സ് മി​ഷേ​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി

    യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ചാ​ൾ​സ് മി​ഷേ​ലി​നെ

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​യാ​നി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ചാ​ൾ​സ് മി​ഷേ​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി. പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് ബി​ൻ റാ​ഷി​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​യാ​നി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ യൂ​നി​യ​ന്റെ (ഇ.​യു) ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ക്രി​സ്‌​റ്റോ​ഫ് ഫ​ർ​നാ​ഡ്, നി​ര​വ​ധി മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsCharles MichelEuropean Council President
