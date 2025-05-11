Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 9:54 AM IST

    എ​റ​ണാം​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    എ​റ​ണാം​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ര​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: എ​റ​ണാം​കു​ളം എ​ട​ത്ത​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ക​ര​ൻ (70) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: മം​ത ഗോ​പാ​ൽ. മ​ക​ൻ: ഗോ​കു​ൽ ഗോ​പാ​ൽ. മ​ക​ൾ: ആ​ർ​ച്ച. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പേ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​തി​ഭ​യു​ടെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewseranamkulamDeathnewsBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Ernamkulam native dies in Bahrain
