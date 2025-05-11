Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2025 9:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2025 9:54 AM IST
എറണാംകുളം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Ernamkulam native dies in Bahrain
മനാമ: എറണാംകുളം എടത്തല സ്വദേശി ഗോപാലൻ പ്രഭാകരൻ (70) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
ഭാര്യ: മംത ഗോപാൽ. മകൻ: ഗോകുൽ ഗോപാൽ. മകൾ: ആർച്ച. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപേകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രതിഭയുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.
